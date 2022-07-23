Textbook Question
Distinguish between the cis-acting regulatory elements referred to as promoters and enhancers.
650
views
Distinguish between the cis-acting regulatory elements referred to as promoters and enhancers.
Describe the manner in which activators and repressors influence the rate of transcription initiation. How might chromatin structure be involved in such regulation?
Research indicates that promoters may fall into one of two classes: focused or dispersed. How do these classes differ, and which genes tend to be associated with each?
Explain the features of the Initiator (Inr) elements, BREs, DPEs, and MTEs of focused promoters.