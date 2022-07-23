The human insulin gene contains a number of sequences that are removed in the processing of the mRNA transcript. In spite of the fact that bacterial cells cannot excise these sequences from mRNA transcripts, explain how a gene like this can be cloned into a bacterial cell and produce insulin.
Restriction sites are palindromic; that is, they read the same in the 5' to 3' direction on each strand of DNA. What is the advantage of having restriction sites organized this way?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Restriction Enzymes and Recognition Sites
Palindromic DNA Sequences
Advantages of Palindromic Restriction Sites
Although many cloning applications involve introducing recombinant DNA into bacterial host cells, many other cell types are also used as hosts for recombinant DNA. Why?
Using DNA sequencing on a cloned DNA segment, you recover the nucleotide sequence shown below. Does this segment contain a palindromic recognition sequence for a restriction enzyme? If so, what is the double-stranded sequence of the palindrome, and what enzyme would cut at this sequence?
CAGTATGGATCCCAT
List the advantages and disadvantages of using plasmids as cloning vectors. What advantages do BACs and YACs provide over plasmids as cloning vectors?
What are the advantages of using a restriction enzyme whose recognition site is relatively rare? When would you use such enzymes?
In the context of recombinant DNA technology, of what use is a probe?