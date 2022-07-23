Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 17 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 7
Chapter 17, Problem 7

Restriction sites are palindromic; that is, they read the same in the 5' to 3' direction on each strand of DNA. What is the advantage of having restriction sites organized this way?

1
Understand that DNA is double-stranded and antiparallel, meaning one strand runs 5' to 3' and the complementary strand runs 3' to 5'.
Recognize that a palindromic restriction site reads the same 5' to 3' on both strands, which means the sequence is symmetrical when read in the correct direction on each strand.
Consider how restriction enzymes, which cut DNA at specific sequences, interact with double-stranded DNA. The palindromic nature allows the enzyme to recognize and bind to the same sequence on both strands simultaneously.
Realize that this symmetry ensures the enzyme can make precise cuts at the same position on both strands, producing consistent and predictable fragments.
Conclude that the advantage of palindromic restriction sites is that they facilitate accurate and efficient cutting by restriction enzymes, which is essential for molecular cloning and DNA analysis.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Restriction Enzymes and Recognition Sites

Restriction enzymes are proteins that cut DNA at specific sequences called restriction sites. These sites are typically short, specific sequences where the enzyme binds and cleaves the DNA, enabling precise cutting for molecular cloning and genetic analysis.
Palindromic DNA Sequences

A palindromic DNA sequence reads the same 5' to 3' on one strand and 5' to 3' on the complementary strand. This symmetry allows restriction enzymes to recognize and bind to both strands simultaneously, ensuring accurate and efficient cutting.
Advantages of Palindromic Restriction Sites

Palindromic restriction sites enable restriction enzymes to produce consistent and predictable cuts, often generating sticky or blunt ends. This facilitates the joining of DNA fragments during cloning, improving the efficiency of recombinant DNA technology.
