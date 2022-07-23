Restriction sites are palindromic; that is, they read the same in the 5' to 3' direction on each strand of DNA. What is the advantage of having restriction sites organized this way?
In the context of recombinant DNA technology, of what use is a probe?
List the advantages and disadvantages of using plasmids as cloning vectors. What advantages do BACs and YACs provide over plasmids as cloning vectors?
What are the advantages of using a restriction enzyme whose recognition site is relatively rare? When would you use such enzymes?
If you performed a PCR experiment starting with only one copy of double-stranded DNA, approximately how many DNA molecules would be present in the reaction tube after 15 cycles of amplification?
In a typical PCR reaction, describe what is happening in stages occurring at temperature ranges
(a) 92-26 °C
(b) 45-65 °C and
(c) 65-75 °C
We usually think of enzymes as being most active at around 37°C, yet in PCR the DNA polymerase is subjected to multiple exposures of relatively high temperatures and seems to function appropriately at 65–75°C. What is special about the DNA polymerase typically used in PCR?