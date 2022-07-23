Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 11

In the context of recombinant DNA technology, of what use is a probe?

1
Understand that in recombinant DNA technology, a probe is a single-stranded DNA or RNA sequence that is complementary to a target sequence of interest.
Recognize that the probe is labeled with a detectable marker, such as a radioactive isotope or a fluorescent dye, to allow visualization after hybridization.
Use the probe to hybridize (bind) specifically to the complementary DNA or RNA sequence within a mixture of nucleic acids, enabling identification of the target sequence.
Apply the probe in techniques such as Southern blotting or Northern blotting to locate specific DNA or RNA fragments on a membrane after gel electrophoresis.
Interpret the presence and position of the probe's signal to determine whether the target sequence is present and to analyze its size or abundance.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Recombinant DNA Technology

Recombinant DNA technology involves combining DNA from different sources to create new genetic combinations. It is widely used in genetic engineering, cloning, and gene analysis to study or manipulate genes for research, medicine, and agriculture.
DNA Probe

A DNA probe is a short, single-stranded sequence of nucleotides labeled with a detectable marker. It is designed to hybridize specifically to a complementary DNA sequence, allowing researchers to locate or identify particular genes or DNA fragments within a complex mixture.
Hybridization in Molecular Biology

Hybridization refers to the process where complementary nucleic acid strands pair by base-pairing. In recombinant DNA technology, probes hybridize to target sequences, enabling detection or isolation of specific DNA segments through techniques like Southern blotting or in situ hybridization.
