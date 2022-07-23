Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 18 - Genomics, Bioinformatics, and Proteomics
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 18 - Genomics, Bioinformatics, and ProteomicsProblem 9
Chapter 18, Problem 9

Describe three major goals of the Human Genome Project.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Human Genome Project (HGP) was an international research effort aimed at mapping and understanding all the genes of the human species.
Identify the first major goal: to determine the complete sequence of the 3 billion DNA base pairs that make up the human genome.
Recognize the second major goal: to identify and map all of the approximately 20,000-25,000 human genes, including their locations and functions.
Note the third major goal: to develop tools and technologies for data analysis and to make the information accessible to researchers worldwide, facilitating advances in medicine and biology.
Summarize these goals by explaining how they collectively aimed to provide a comprehensive blueprint of human genetic information to improve understanding of human biology and disease.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sequencing the Human Genome

This goal involves determining the complete DNA sequence of the human genome, identifying the order of the approximately 3 billion base pairs. It provides a reference map for understanding genetic information and variations across individuals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:51
Human Genome Composition

Identifying and Mapping Genes

The project aimed to locate and identify all the genes within the human genome, including their positions and functions. This helps in understanding how genes contribute to health, disease, and human development.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:09
Mapping Genes

Developing Tools for Data Analysis and Sharing

Creating computational tools and databases was essential for managing the vast amount of genetic data. This goal ensures that researchers worldwide can access, analyze, and use the genomic information to advance medicine and biology.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:57
Step 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Annotation involves identifying genes and gene-regulatory sequences in a genome. List and describe characteristics of a genome that are hallmarks for identifying genes in an unknown sequence. What characteristics would you look for in a bacterial genome? A eukaryotic genome?

844
views
Textbook Question

How do high-throughput techniques such as computer-automated, next-generation sequencing, and mass spectrometry facilitate research in genomics and proteomics? Explain.

850
views
Textbook Question

BLAST searches and related applications are essential for analyzing gene and protein sequences. Define BLAST, describe basic features of this bioinformatics tool, and give an example of information provided by a BLAST search.

1047
views
Textbook Question

Describe the human genome in terms of genome size, the percentage of the genome that codes for proteins, how much is composed of repetitive sequences, and how many genes it contains. Describe two other features of the human genome.

622
views
Textbook Question

Recall that when the HGP was completed, more than 40 percent of the genes identified had unknown functions. The PANTHER database provides access to comprehensive and current functional assignments for human genes (and genes from other species).

Go to http://www.pantherdb.org/data/. In the frame on the left side of the screen locate the 'Quick links' and use the 'Whole genome function views' link to a view of a pie chart of current functional classes for human genes. Mouse over the pie chart to answer these questions. What percentage of human genes encode transcription factors? Cytoskeletal proteins? Transmembrane receptor regulatory/adaptor proteins?

811
views
Textbook Question

The Human Genome Project has demonstrated that in humans of all races and nationalities approximately 99.9 percent of the genome sequence is the same, yet different individuals can be identified by DNA fingerprinting techniques. What is one primary variation in the human genome that can be used to distinguish different individuals? Briefly explain your answer.

861
views