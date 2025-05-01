Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - The Genetics of Cancer
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 19, Problem 23

What is the cancer stem cell hypothesis?

Understand that the cancer stem cell hypothesis is a concept in cancer biology proposing that within a tumor, there exists a subset of cells with stem cell-like properties.
Recognize that these cancer stem cells have the ability to self-renew, meaning they can divide and produce more stem cells, and also differentiate into the various cell types that make up the tumor.
Note that according to this hypothesis, cancer stem cells are responsible for sustaining tumor growth and may contribute to cancer recurrence and resistance to treatment.
Contrast this with the traditional view where all cancer cells are considered equally capable of driving tumor growth, highlighting the unique role of cancer stem cells in tumor hierarchy.
Summarize that the cancer stem cell hypothesis suggests targeting these specific cells could be crucial for effective cancer therapies, as eliminating them might prevent tumor regrowth.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cancer Stem Cells

Cancer stem cells are a small subset of cells within a tumor that possess the ability to self-renew and differentiate into various cell types found in the cancer. They are thought to drive tumor growth, metastasis, and recurrence due to their stem-like properties.
Cancer Stem Cell Hypothesis

The cancer stem cell hypothesis proposes that tumors are hierarchically organized and sustained by cancer stem cells, which are responsible for initiating and maintaining the cancer. This contrasts with the idea that all tumor cells have equal tumorigenic potential.
Implications for Cancer Treatment

Understanding the cancer stem cell hypothesis impacts treatment strategies, as therapies targeting only bulk tumor cells may fail to eliminate cancer stem cells, leading to relapse. Effective treatments must target these stem-like cells to achieve lasting remission.
