Ch. 19 - The Genetics of Cancer
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 19, Problem 22

Genetic tests that detect mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 tumor-suppressor genes are widely available. These tests reveal a number of mutations in these genes—mutations that have been linked to familial breast cancer. Assume that a young woman in a suspected breast cancer family takes the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic tests and receives negative results. That is, she does not test positive for the mutant alleles of BRCA1 or BRCA2. Can she consider herself free of risk for breast cancer?

Understand the role of BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes: These are tumor-suppressor genes, and mutations in them are known to significantly increase the risk of familial breast cancer.
Recognize what a negative test result means: A negative result indicates that the woman does not carry the specific mutations in BRCA1 or BRCA2 that the test screens for.
Consider the limitations of genetic testing: Not all mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 may be detected by the test, and there are other genes and environmental factors that can contribute to breast cancer risk.
Evaluate the concept of residual risk: Even with a negative test, the woman may still have a baseline or familial risk of breast cancer due to other genetic or non-genetic factors.
Conclude that a negative BRCA1 and BRCA2 test reduces but does not eliminate breast cancer risk, so she should continue regular screening and consult with a genetic counselor or healthcare provider for personalized risk assessment.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Role of BRCA1 and BRCA2 Genes

BRCA1 and BRCA2 are tumor-suppressor genes that help repair DNA damage and maintain genomic stability. Mutations in these genes can impair their function, increasing the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers. However, not all breast cancers are caused by mutations in these genes, so their presence or absence only partially predicts cancer risk.
Genetic Testing and Interpretation of Results

Genetic tests for BRCA1 and BRCA2 identify known mutations linked to higher cancer risk, but a negative result means no detected mutations, not zero risk. Some mutations may be unknown or undetectable, and other genetic or environmental factors can also influence cancer risk. Thus, a negative test reduces but does not eliminate the possibility of developing breast cancer.
Multifactorial Nature of Breast Cancer Risk

Breast cancer risk is influenced by multiple factors including genetics, lifestyle, environment, and hormonal influences. Besides BRCA mutations, other genes and non-genetic factors contribute to risk. Therefore, even without BRCA mutations, individuals from high-risk families may still have an elevated risk due to other inherited or acquired factors.
