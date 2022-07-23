Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Mitosis and Meiosis
Contrast the genetic content and the origin of sister versus nonsister chromatids during their earliest appearance in prophase I of meiosis. How might the genetic content of these change by the time tetrads have aligned at the equatorial plate during metaphase I?

Step 1: Define sister chromatids and nonsister chromatids. Sister chromatids are two identical copies of a single chromosome connected by a centromere, formed during DNA replication in the S phase. Nonsister chromatids are chromatids belonging to homologous chromosomes (one from each parent) that pair up during meiosis I.
Step 2: Describe the genetic content of sister chromatids at the earliest appearance in prophase I. At this stage, sister chromatids are genetically identical because they are replicated copies of the same chromosome.
Step 3: Describe the genetic content of nonsister chromatids at the earliest appearance in prophase I. Nonsister chromatids come from homologous chromosomes, so they carry the same genes but may have different alleles inherited from each parent, making them genetically similar but not identical.
Step 4: Explain the process of crossing over during prophase I. Homologous chromosomes undergo synapsis, forming tetrads, and nonsister chromatids exchange genetic material at chiasmata, resulting in recombination. This alters the genetic content of nonsister chromatids by mixing alleles between homologs.
Step 5: Discuss how the genetic content changes by metaphase I. After crossing over, sister chromatids remain identical, but nonsister chromatids now contain recombinant segments, increasing genetic diversity. The tetrads align at the equatorial plate with these recombined nonsister chromatids paired together.

