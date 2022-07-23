Recombination in this topic centers on homologous recombination, the exchange of genetic material at equivalent positions on two homologous chromosomes. It can begin from a single-strand nick or a double-strand break, and both pathways use the homologous chromosome as a template for repair. Strand invasion creates paired hybrid regions, and a Holliday junction or cross-bridge structure can form and undergo branch migration before resolution, leaving chromosomes with mixed segments of DNA.

In double-strand break repair, proteins such as RecA help generate a 3-prime overhang that invades the homologous DNA and restores missing sequence information. Because homologous chromosomes may differ slightly, this repair can transfer allelic differences or small sequence changes from one chromosome to the other. Homologous recombination therefore functions in repairing more than one type of DNA damage, including single-strand and double-strand breaks.

Gene conversion is distinct because it is a nonreciprocal genetic exchange between closely linked genes rather than exchange at the same position. It can arise from mismatch during duplex formation and can convert one allele into another, producing distorted gamete ratios instead of the usual equal segregation seen in a heterozygote.