Consider a diploid cell that contains three pairs of chromosomes designated AA, BB, and CC. Each pair contains a maternal and a paternal member (e.g., Am and Ap). Using these designations, demonstrate your understanding of mitosis and meiosis by drawing chromatid combinations as requested. Be sure to indicate when chromatids are paired as a result of replication and/or synapsis.

In mitosis, what chromatid combination(s) will be present during metaphase? What combination(s) will be present at each pole at the completion of anaphase?