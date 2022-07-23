Consider a diploid cell that contains three pairs of chromosomes designated AA, BB, and CC. Each pair contains a maternal and a paternal member (e.g., Am and Ap). Using these designations, demonstrate your understanding of mitosis and meiosis by drawing chromatid combinations as requested. Be sure to indicate when chromatids are paired as a result of replication and/or synapsis.

During meiosis I, assuming no crossing over, what chromatid combination(s) will be present at the completion of prophase I? Draw all possible alignments of chromatids as migration begins during early anaphase.