Mendel crossed peas having round green seeds with peas having wrinkled yellow seeds. All F₁ plants had seeds that were round and yellow. Predict the results of testcrossing these F₁ plants.
Ch. 3 - Mendelian Genetics
Chapter 3, Problem 17
The basis for rejecting any null hypothesis is arbitrary. The researcher can set more or less stringent standards by deciding to raise or lower the p value used to reject or not reject the hypothesis. In the case of the chi-square analysis of genetic crosses, would the use of a standard of p = 0.10 be more or less stringent about not rejecting the null hypothesis? Explain.
Understand that the p-value in hypothesis testing represents the probability of obtaining results at least as extreme as those observed, assuming the null hypothesis is true.
Recognize that a lower p-value threshold (e.g., 0.05) means you require stronger evidence against the null hypothesis to reject it, making the test more stringent.
Conversely, a higher p-value threshold (e.g., 0.10) means you accept weaker evidence against the null hypothesis to reject it, making the test less stringent.
In the context of chi-square analysis of genetic crosses, using a p-value standard of 0.10 means you are more willing to reject the null hypothesis even if the evidence is not very strong.
Therefore, setting the p-value at 0.10 is less stringent about not rejecting the null hypothesis compared to a lower p-value standard like 0.05.
Key Concepts
Null Hypothesis and Significance Level (p-value)
The null hypothesis is a default assumption that there is no effect or difference. The p-value represents the probability of observing the data if the null hypothesis is true. A significance level (alpha) is set to decide when to reject the null hypothesis, commonly 0.05, meaning results with p-values below this threshold lead to rejection.
Stringency of Significance Levels
Stringency refers to how strict the criteria are for rejecting the null hypothesis. A lower p-value threshold (e.g., 0.01) is more stringent, requiring stronger evidence to reject the null. Conversely, a higher p-value threshold (e.g., 0.10) is less stringent, making it easier to reject the null hypothesis.
Chi-square Test in Genetic Crosses
The chi-square test compares observed genetic data to expected ratios under the null hypothesis of no difference. It calculates a p-value to assess if deviations are due to chance. The chosen p-value threshold determines whether the genetic data significantly deviate from expected Mendelian ratios.
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
The following are F₂ results of two of Mendel's monohybrid crosses.
For each cross, state a null hypothesis to be tested using x² analysis. Calculate the x² value and determine the p value for both. Interpret the p-values. Can the deviation in each case be attributed to chance or not? Which of the two crosses shows a greater amount of deviation?
Textbook Question
In assessing data that fell into two phenotypic classes, a geneticist observed values of 250:150. She decided to perform a ² analysis by using the following two different null hypotheses:
(a) the data fit a 3:1 ratio, and
(b) the data fit a 1:1 ratio.
Calculate the ² values for each hypothesis. What can be concluded about each hypothesis?
