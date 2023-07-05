In assessing data that fell into two phenotypic classes, a geneticist observed values of 250:150. She decided to perform a x² analysis by using the following two different null hypotheses: (a) the data fit a 3:1 ratio, and (b) the data fit a 1:1 ratio. Calculate the x² values for each hypothesis. What can be concluded about each hypothesis?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
64
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Monohybrid Cross with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner