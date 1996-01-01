Learn the toughest concepts covered in biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Chi Square and Linkage
Black(B) rabbit coat colors are dominant to white(b) coat colors. Long hair (H) is dominant to short hair (h). A breeder crosses a rabbit homozygous for white, short hair with a homozygous black rabbit with long hair. The F1 is backcrossed to the rabbit with white, short hair and the following progeny are produced. Use the chi-square test to answer the following questions.
What are the expected offspring numbers if the two genes are not linked, and therefore assort independently?
Calculate the chi-square value for the above problem.
In this example, how many degrees of freedom should be used?
Using the appropriate chi-square value and degrees of freedom, do the coat color and hair length genes assort independently?