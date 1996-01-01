Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Genetics

Learn the toughest concepts covered in biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage

Chi Square and Linkage

Next Topic
1

concept

Chi Square and Linkage

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2
Problem

Black(B) rabbit coat colors are dominant to white(b) coat colors. Long hair (H) is dominant to short hair (h). A breeder crosses a rabbit homozygous for white, short hair with a homozygous black rabbit with long hair. The F1 is backcrossed to the rabbit with white, short hair and the following progeny are produced. Use the chi-square test to answer the following questions.

What are the expected offspring numbers if the two genes are not linked, and therefore assort independently? 

3
Problem

Calculate the chi-square value for the above problem. 

4
Problem

In this example, how many degrees of freedom should be used?

5
Problem

Using the appropriate chi-square value and degrees of freedom, do the coat color and hair length genes assort independently? 

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.