Two true-breeding pea plants are crossed. One parent is round, terminal, violet, constricted, while the other expresses the contrasting phenotypes of wrinkled, axial, white, full. The four pairs of contrasting traits are controlled by four genes, each located on a separate chromosome. In the F 1 generation, only round, axial, violet, and full are expressed. In the F 2 generation, all possible combinations of these traits are expressed in ratios consistent with Mendelian inheritance.

What conclusion can you draw about the inheritance of these traits based on the F 1 results?