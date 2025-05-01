Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 5 - Sex Determination and Sex Chromosomes
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 5 - Sex Determination and Sex ChromosomesProblem 1b
Chapter 5, Problem 1b

How did we originally (in the late 1940s) analyze the sex ratio at conception in humans, and how has our approach to studying this issue changed in 2015?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the historical context by recognizing that in the late 1940s, direct observation of sex ratio at conception was not possible due to technological limitations. Researchers relied on indirect methods such as analyzing the sex ratios at birth and using statistical models to infer the sex ratio at conception.
Step 2: Learn that early studies often used data from large populations, comparing the number of male and female births, and then applied corrections for differential mortality during gestation to estimate the original sex ratio at conception.
Step 3: Recognize that these early approaches assumed that any deviation from a 1:1 sex ratio at birth was due to sex-specific survival differences during pregnancy rather than differences at conception itself.
Step 4: In 2015, advances in molecular biology and reproductive technology allowed direct analysis of embryos and gametes, enabling researchers to determine the sex ratio at conception more accurately by examining fertilized eggs or early embryos using genetic testing methods such as PCR or next-generation sequencing.
Step 5: Appreciate that modern approaches also include large-scale genomic studies and assisted reproductive technologies (ART) data, which provide more precise and direct measurements of sex ratios at conception, improving our understanding of the biological and environmental factors influencing sex determination.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sex Ratio at Conception

The sex ratio at conception refers to the proportion of male to female zygotes formed during fertilization. Historically, this ratio was inferred indirectly through studies of sperm carrying X or Y chromosomes and early embryonic development, as direct observation was not possible. Understanding this ratio is crucial for studying population dynamics and genetic inheritance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:24
Sex Determination

Historical Methods of Analysis (1940s)

In the late 1940s, researchers analyzed sex ratios using indirect methods such as examining sperm chromosome content through microscopy and statistical analysis of birth and miscarriage data. These approaches relied on assumptions and limited technology, making precise measurement of conception sex ratios challenging.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Chi Square Analysis

Modern Genomic and Imaging Techniques (2015)

By 2015, advances in genomic sequencing, molecular biology, and imaging allowed direct and accurate measurement of sex ratios at conception. Techniques like preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) and high-throughput DNA analysis enabled researchers to study embryos at very early stages, providing clearer insights into sex ratio dynamics and influencing factors.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:03
Modern Genetics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How do we know that in humans the X chromosomes play no role in human sex determination, while the Y chromosome causes maleness and its absence causes femaleness?

2470
views
Textbook Question

How do we know that X chromosomal inactivation of either the paternal or maternal homolog is a random event during early development in mammalian females?

827
views
Textbook Question

How do we know that Drosophila utilizes a different sex-determination mechanism than mammals, even though it has the same sex-chromosome compositions in males and females?

945
views
Textbook Question

Write a short essay that discusses sex chromosomes as they contrast with autosomes.

1591
views