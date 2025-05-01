Problem 26
In chickens, a key gene involved in sex determination has recently been identified. Called DMRT1, it is located on the Z chromosome and is absent on the W chromosome. Like SRY in humans, it is male determining. Unlike SRY in humans, however, female chickens (ZW) have a single copy while males (ZZ) have two copies of the gene. Nevertheless, it is transcribed only in the developing testis. Working in the laboratory of Andrew Sinclair (a co-discoverer of the human SRY gene), Craig Smith and colleagues were able to 'knock down' expression of DMRT1 in ZZ embryos using RNA interference techniques. In such cases, the developing gonads look more like ovaries than testes. What conclusions can you draw about the role that the DMRT1 gene plays in chickens in contrast to the role the SRY gene plays in humans?
Problem 27
Shown here are graphs that plot the percentage of fertilized eggs containing males against the atmospheric temperature during early development in (a) snapping turtles and (b) most lizards. Interpret these data as they relate to the effect of temperature on sex determination.
Ch. 5 - Sex Determination and Sex Chromosomes
Back