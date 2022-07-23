Step 2: Compare the F⁺ x F⁻ and Hfr x F⁻ crosses by focusing on the type of donor cell and the genetic material transferred. In an F⁺ x F⁻ cross, the donor is an F⁺ cell with the F plasmid separate from the chromosome, transferring mainly the plasmid. In an Hfr x F⁻ cross, the donor is an Hfr cell where the F factor is integrated into the bacterial chromosome, transferring chromosomal genes along with the F factor.