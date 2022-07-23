Textbook Question
Write a short summary that contrasts how recombination occurs in bacteria and bacteriophages.
With respect to F⁺ and F⁻ bacterial matings, answer the following questions: How was it established that physical contact between cells was necessary?
With respect to F⁺ and F⁻ bacterial matings, answer the following questions: What is the genetic basis for a bacterium's being F⁺.
List all major differences between:
(a) The F⁺ x F⁻ and the Hfr x F⁻ bacterial crosses
(b) The F⁺, F⁻, Hfr, and F' bacteria.
Describe the basis for chromosome mapping in the Hfr x F⁻ crosses.