Describe the origin of F' bacteria and merozygotes.

List all major differences between:
(a) The F⁺ x F⁻ and the Hfr x F⁻ bacterial crosses
(b) The F⁺, F⁻, Hfr, and F' bacteria.
Describe the basis for chromosome mapping in the Hfr x F⁻ crosses.
Why are the recombinants produced from an Hfr x F⁻ cross rarely, if ever, F⁺?
The bacteriophage genome consists of many genes encoding proteins that make up the head, collar, tail, and tail fibers. When these genes are transcribed following phage infection, how are these proteins synthesized, since the phage genome lacks genes essential to ribosome structure?