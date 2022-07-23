Textbook Question
How do we know that bacteria undergo genetic recombination, allowing the transfer of genes from one organism to another?
405
views
How do we know that bacteria undergo genetic recombination, allowing the transfer of genes from one organism to another?
How do we know whether or not genetic recombination between bacteria involves cell-to-cell contact?
With respect to F⁺ and F⁻ bacterial matings, answer the following questions: How was it established that physical contact between cells was necessary?
With respect to F⁺ and F⁻ bacterial matings, answer the following questions: How was it established that chromosome transfer was unidirectional?