Ch. 8 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 8, Problem 2

Write a short summary that contrasts how recombination occurs in bacteria and bacteriophages.

Step 1: Define recombination in the context of genetics as the process by which genetic material is rearranged to produce new combinations of genes, increasing genetic diversity.
Step 2: Explain that in bacteria, recombination typically occurs through processes such as transformation (uptake of free DNA), transduction (DNA transfer via bacteriophages), and conjugation (direct transfer between bacteria), often involving homologous recombination where similar DNA sequences are exchanged.
Step 3: Describe that in bacteriophages, recombination mainly occurs during the infection cycle, especially through mechanisms like site-specific recombination or homologous recombination when multiple phage genomes are present in the same host, allowing exchange of genetic material between phage genomes.
Step 4: Contrast the two by noting that bacterial recombination often involves integration of foreign DNA into the bacterial chromosome to create genetic variation in the bacterial population, while phage recombination primarily reshuffles phage genetic material to generate new phage variants.
Step 5: Summarize that bacterial recombination is a key driver of bacterial evolution and adaptation, whereas phage recombination contributes to phage diversity and can influence phage-host interactions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacterial Recombination Mechanisms

In bacteria, recombination primarily occurs through processes like transformation, transduction, and conjugation, which involve the exchange or uptake of DNA between cells. These mechanisms allow bacteria to acquire genetic diversity without sexual reproduction, often involving homologous recombination to integrate new DNA into the genome.
Phage Recombination Processes

Bacteriophages undergo recombination mainly during their replication cycles, especially through genetic exchanges between phage genomes during co-infection of a host. This can involve homologous recombination or site-specific recombination, enabling phages to generate genetic diversity and adapt to host defenses.
Differences in Recombination Context and Purpose

While bacterial recombination often serves to increase genetic variation and adaptability in a population, phage recombination is closely tied to their replication and survival within host cells. Bacterial recombination involves DNA transfer between cells, whereas phage recombination occurs within the viral genomes during infection.
