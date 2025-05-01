Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 8, Problem 3

Distinguish among the three modes of recombination in bacteria.

Understand that recombination in bacteria refers to the process by which genetic material is exchanged or rearranged, leading to genetic variation.
Identify the three main modes of bacterial recombination: transformation, transduction, and conjugation.
Define transformation as the uptake of free DNA fragments from the environment by a bacterial cell, which can then integrate into its genome.
Explain transduction as the transfer of bacterial DNA from one cell to another via a bacteriophage (a virus that infects bacteria).
Describe conjugation as the direct transfer of DNA between two bacterial cells through physical contact, often mediated by a pilus.

Transformation

Transformation is the process by which bacteria take up free DNA fragments from their environment and incorporate them into their own genome. This mode allows genetic variation without cell-to-cell contact and was first demonstrated in Streptococcus pneumoniae.
Conjugation

Conjugation involves direct transfer of DNA between two bacterial cells through a physical connection called a pilus. It typically transfers plasmids or chromosomal segments, enabling rapid spread of traits like antibiotic resistance.
Transduction

Transduction is the transfer of bacterial DNA from one cell to another via bacteriophages (viruses that infect bacteria). During infection, phages accidentally package host DNA and introduce it into new bacterial cells, facilitating genetic exchange.
Textbook Question

How do we know whether or not genetic recombination between bacteria involves cell-to-cell contact?

Textbook Question

Write a short summary that contrasts how recombination occurs in bacteria and bacteriophages.

Textbook Question

With respect to F⁺ and F⁻ bacterial matings, answer the following questions: How was it established that physical contact between cells was necessary?

Textbook Question

With respect to F⁺ and F⁻ bacterial matings, answer the following questions: How was it established that chromosome transfer was unidirectional?

Textbook Question

With respect to F⁺ and F⁻ bacterial matings, answer the following questions: What is the genetic basis for a bacterium's being F⁺.

