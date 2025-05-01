Distinguish among the three modes of recombination in bacteria.

Textbook Question
How do we know whether or not genetic recombination between bacteria involves cell-to-cell contact?
485
views
How do we know whether or not genetic recombination between bacteria involves cell-to-cell contact?
Write a short summary that contrasts how recombination occurs in bacteria and bacteriophages.
With respect to F⁺ and F⁻ bacterial matings, answer the following questions: How was it established that physical contact between cells was necessary?
With respect to F⁺ and F⁻ bacterial matings, answer the following questions: How was it established that chromosome transfer was unidirectional?
With respect to F⁺ and F⁻ bacterial matings, answer the following questions: What is the genetic basis for a bacterium's being F⁺.