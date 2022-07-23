What is the chemical basis of molecular hybridization?
A primitive eukaryote was discovered that displayed a unique nucleic acid as its genetic material. Analysis provided the following information:
The general X-ray diffraction pattern is similar to that of DNA, but with somewhat different dimensions and more irregularity.
Key Concepts
Structure and Properties of DNA
X-ray Diffraction in Molecular Analysis
Genetic Material Diversity in Eukaryotes
What did the Watson–Crick model suggest about the replication of DNA?
A genetics student was asked to draw the chemical structure of an adenine- and thymine-containing dinucleotide derived from DNA. The answer is shown here:
The student made more than six major errors. One of them is circled, numbered 1, and explained. Find five others. Circle them, number them 2 through 6, and briefly explain each in the manner of the example given.
A major hyperchromic shift is evident upon heating and monitoring UV absorption at 260 nm.
Base-composition analysis reveals four bases in the following proportions: Adenine = 8%; Guanine = 37%; Xanthine = 37%; Hypoxanthine = 18%
About 75 percent of the sugars are deoxyribose, while 25 percent are ribose.
Postulate a model for the structure of this molecule that is consistent with the foregoing observations.