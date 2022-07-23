What is the physical state of DNA after it is heated and denatured?
What is the chemical basis of molecular hybridization?
Key Concepts
Base Pairing Rules
Hydrogen Bonding
Nucleic Acid Structure
What is the hyperchromic effect? How is it measured? What does Tₘ imply?
Why is Tₘ related to base composition?
What did the Watson–Crick model suggest about the replication of DNA?
A genetics student was asked to draw the chemical structure of an adenine- and thymine-containing dinucleotide derived from DNA. The answer is shown here:
The student made more than six major errors. One of them is circled, numbered 1, and explained. Find five others. Circle them, number them 2 through 6, and briefly explain each in the manner of the example given.
A primitive eukaryote was discovered that displayed a unique nucleic acid as its genetic material. Analysis provided the following information:
The general X-ray diffraction pattern is similar to that of DNA, but with somewhat different dimensions and more irregularity.