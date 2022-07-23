Contrast the contributions made to an understanding of transformation by Griffith and by Avery and his colleagues.
Does the design of the Hershey–Chase experiment distinguish between DNA and RNA as the molecule serving as the genetic material? Why or why not?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Hershey–Chase Experiment Design
Distinction Between DNA and RNA
Identification of Genetic Material
When Avery and his colleagues had obtained what was concluded to be the transforming factor from the IIIS virulent cells, they treated the fraction with proteases, RNase, and DNase, followed in each case by the assay for retention or loss of transforming ability. What were the purpose and results of these experiments? What conclusions were drawn?
Why were ³²P and ³⁵S chosen for use in the Hershey–Chase experiment? Discuss the rationale and conclusions of this experiment.
What observations are consistent with the conclusion that DNA serves as the genetic material in eukaryotes? List and discuss them.
What are the exceptions to the general rule that DNA is the genetic material in all organisms? What evidence supports these exceptions?
Draw the chemical structure of the three components of a nucleotide, and then link the three together. What atoms are removed from the structures when the linkages are formed?