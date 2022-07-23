Explain the formation of the nucleotide by linking the nitrogenous base to the sugar via a glycosidic bond (between the 1' carbon of the sugar and a nitrogen atom of the base), and linking the phosphate group to the sugar via a phosphoester bond (between the phosphate and the 5' carbon of the sugar). During these linkages, a water molecule (H₂O) is removed in each condensation reaction: one when the base attaches to the sugar and one when the phosphate attaches to the sugar.