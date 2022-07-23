Why were ³²P and ³⁵S chosen for use in the Hershey–Chase experiment? Discuss the rationale and conclusions of this experiment.
Ch. 9 - DNA Structure and Analysis
Chapter 9, Problem 9
What are the exceptions to the general rule that DNA is the genetic material in all organisms? What evidence supports these exceptions?
Step 1: Understand the general rule that DNA is the genetic material in most organisms, meaning DNA carries the genetic information necessary for inheritance and cellular function.
Step 2: Identify the main exceptions to this rule, which are certain viruses that use RNA instead of DNA as their genetic material. Examples include retroviruses like HIV and some single-stranded RNA viruses.
Step 3: Explain that in these RNA viruses, RNA carries the genetic information and directs the synthesis of viral proteins, effectively functioning as the genetic material.
Step 4: Discuss the key experimental evidence supporting these exceptions, such as the Hershey-Chase experiment that confirmed DNA as genetic material in most organisms, and the discovery of RNA viruses where RNA was shown to be infectious and capable of replication.
Step 5: Highlight additional evidence from experiments with retroviruses, where reverse transcriptase enzyme converts viral RNA into DNA inside host cells, demonstrating RNA's role as genetic material in these cases.
Key Concepts
DNA as the Genetic Material
DNA is the molecule that stores genetic information in most organisms, directing development and cellular functions. This concept is foundational in genetics, as DNA's structure and replication explain heredity. The general rule states that DNA carries the genetic code in all living cells.
RNA as Genetic Material in Some Viruses
Certain viruses use RNA instead of DNA to store genetic information, making RNA their genetic material. Examples include retroviruses like HIV and single-stranded RNA viruses like influenza. This exception challenges the universality of DNA as genetic material and highlights RNA's role in heredity.
Experimental Evidence Supporting RNA as Genetic Material
Experiments such as the Hershey-Chase experiment and studies on RNA viruses demonstrated that RNA can carry genetic information. For instance, the Hershey-Chase experiment showed that DNA, not protein, is genetic material in bacteriophages, while other research confirmed RNA's role in viral replication, supporting exceptions to the DNA rule.
