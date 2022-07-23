In some organisms, cytosine is methylated at carbon 5 of the pyrimidine ring after it is incorporated into DNA. If a 5-methyl cytosine molecule is then hydrolyzed, what base will be generated?
Newsdate: March 1, 2030. A unique creature has been discovered during exploration of outer space. Recently, its genetic material has been isolated and analyzed. This material is similar in some ways to DNA in its chemical makeup. It contains in abundance the 4-carbon sugar erythrose and a molar equivalent of phosphate groups. In addition, it contains six nitrogenous bases: adenine (A), guanine (G), thymine (T), cytosine (C), hypoxanthine (H), and xanthine (X). These bases exist in the following relative proportions:
A =T = H and C = G = X
X-ray diffraction studies have established a regularity in the molecule and a constant diameter of about 30 Å. Together, these data have suggested a model for the structure of this molecule.
Given the constant diameter of 30 Å, do you think that either (i) both H and X are purines or both pyrimidines, or (ii) one is a purine and one is a pyrimidine?
Propose a general model of this molecule. Describe it briefly.
What base-pairing properties must exist for H and for X in the model?
During gel electrophoresis, DNA molecules can easily be separated according to size because all DNA molecules have the same charge-to-mass ratio and the same shape (long rod). Would you expect RNA molecules to behave in the same manner as DNA during gel electrophoresis? Why or why not?