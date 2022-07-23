What observations are consistent with the conclusion that DNA serves as the genetic material in eukaryotes? List and discuss them.
How are the carbon and nitrogen atoms of the sugars, purines, and pyrimidines numbered?
What are the exceptions to the general rule that DNA is the genetic material in all organisms? What evidence supports these exceptions?
Draw the chemical structure of the three components of a nucleotide, and then link the three together. What atoms are removed from the structures when the linkages are formed?
Adenine may also be named 6-amino purine. How would you name the other four nitrogenous bases, using this alternative system? (O is indicated by 'oxy-,' and CH₃ by 'methyl.')
Draw the chemical structure of a dinucleotide composed of A and G. Opposite this structure, draw the dinucleotide composed of T and C in an antiparallel (or upside-down) fashion. Form the possible hydrogen bonds.
Describe the various characteristics of the Watson–Crick double-helix model for DNA.