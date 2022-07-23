Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 9 - DNA Structure and Analysis
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 9 - DNA Structure and AnalysisProblem 23
Chapter 9, Problem 23

Why is Tₘ related to base composition?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Tₘ stands for the melting temperature of DNA, which is the temperature at which half of the DNA strands are separated or denatured.
Recognize that DNA is composed of four bases: adenine (A), thymine (T), guanine (G), and cytosine (C), and that base pairs form through hydrogen bonding (A pairs with T, G pairs with C).
Recall that G-C base pairs form three hydrogen bonds, while A-T base pairs form only two hydrogen bonds, making G-C pairs more thermally stable.
Realize that the higher the proportion of G-C pairs in a DNA molecule, the more energy (heat) is required to break the hydrogen bonds, thus increasing the Tₘ.
Conclude that Tₘ is related to base composition because the ratio of G-C to A-T pairs directly affects the stability and melting temperature of the DNA.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Melting Temperature (Tₘ)

Tₘ is the temperature at which half of the DNA strands separate or 'melt' from double-stranded to single-stranded. It reflects the stability of the DNA duplex and is influenced by the strength of hydrogen bonding between base pairs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes

Base Pairing and Hydrogen Bonds

DNA bases pair specifically: adenine (A) with thymine (T) via two hydrogen bonds, and guanine (G) with cytosine (C) via three hydrogen bonds. The number of hydrogen bonds affects the stability and thus the melting temperature of the DNA.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Base Distortions

Effect of Base Composition on DNA Stability

DNA with higher GC content has more hydrogen bonds, making it more thermally stable and increasing the Tₘ. Conversely, DNA rich in AT pairs melts at lower temperatures due to fewer hydrogen bonds, linking base composition directly to Tₘ.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:38
Maternal Effect
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How is the absorption of ultraviolet light by DNA and RNA important in the analysis of nucleic acids?

724
views
Textbook Question

What is the physical state of DNA after it is heated and denatured?

591
views
Textbook Question

What is the hyperchromic effect? How is it measured? What does Tₘ imply?

1429
views
Textbook Question

What is the chemical basis of molecular hybridization?

1009
views
Textbook Question

What did the Watson–Crick model suggest about the replication of DNA?

1225
views
Textbook Question

A genetics student was asked to draw the chemical structure of an adenine- and thymine-containing dinucleotide derived from DNA. The answer is shown here:

The student made more than six major errors. One of them is circled, numbered 1, and explained. Find five others. Circle them, number them 2 through 6, and briefly explain each in the manner of the example given.

799
views