Why is Tₘ related to base composition?

Textbook Question
How is the absorption of ultraviolet light by DNA and RNA important in the analysis of nucleic acids?
What is the physical state of DNA after it is heated and denatured?
What is the hyperchromic effect? How is it measured? What does Tₘ imply?
What is the chemical basis of molecular hybridization?
What did the Watson–Crick model suggest about the replication of DNA?
A genetics student was asked to draw the chemical structure of an adenine- and thymine-containing dinucleotide derived from DNA. The answer is shown here:
The student made more than six major errors. One of them is circled, numbered 1, and explained. Find five others. Circle them, number them 2 through 6, and briefly explain each in the manner of the example given.