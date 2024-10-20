- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Determine which of the following statements is/are true regarding why the breakdown of molecules for energy in the body occurs in several steps.
i. A stepwise breakdown of molecules prevents the production of excessive heat, which could damage cells.
ii. Multiple steps allow for the efficient storage of energy in the form of ATP.
iii. The stepwise process enables the coupling of energetically favorable and unfavorable reactions.
iv. Several steps allow for the generation of more by-products, which are essential for other metabolic processes.
v. A multi-step breakdown increases the risk of harmful intermediates being produced.
True or False: The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle, takes place in the endoplasmic reticulum of eukaryotic cells.
What are the total amounts of NADH, FADH₂, CO₂, and ATP (or GTP) generated during one complete turn of the Krebs Cycle?
Which of the following reactions in the citric acid cycle involve the removal of carbon dioxide? (Select all that apply.)
I. Conversion of citrate to isocitrate.
II. Conversion of isocitrate to α-ketoglutarate.
III. Conversion of α-ketoglutarate to succinyl-CoA.
IV. Conversion of succinate to fumarate.
Which statement best explains why the citric acid cycle operates in aerobic conditions?
Determine if the statement is true or false. Correct the statement if it is false: NADH and FAD are reduced in the initial events of the electron-transport chain.
Is the statement about NADH oxidation in electron transport TRUE or FALSE?
NADH is oxidized to NAD+ as it donates electrons to ADP, which are ultimately used to oxidize oxygen to water and later generate a proton gradient, which is used to produce glucose.
Which molecule is responsible for transferring electrons from Complex II to Complex III in the electron transport chain?
NADH and FADH2 are oxidized in the electron-transport chain.
Determine if the statement is true or false:
Water is the final electron acceptor of the ETC and its production is the sole driver for ATP synthesis.
Explain your answer.
Explain why the statement below about oxidative phosphorylation and substrate-level phosphorylation is either TRUE or FALSE.
Oxidative phosphorylation and substrate-level phosphorylation are similar processes that produce ADP but only differ in their mechanisms, efficiency, and oxygen dependence. Substrate-level phosphorylation is the primary ATP generator, while oxidative phosphorylation is just a supplementary process that transforms ATP into ADP.
Which statements about chemiosmotic theory, proton gradient, and ATP synthesis are incorrect?
i. The chemiosmotic theory proposes that the energy from electron transport is used to create a proton gradient across the mitochondrial membrane, which drives ATP synthesis.
ii. The chemiosmotic theory claims that ATP synthesis occurs through the direct coupling of the electron transport chain to ATP production without involving a proton gradient.
iii. In the chemiosmotic theory, the enzyme ATP synthase uses the energy from the proton gradient to synthesize ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate.
iv. The chemiosmotic theory suggests that the proton gradient is created by the direct transfer of electrons from NADH and FADH₂ to ATP synthase.
Determine the total ATP energy yield generated when ten molecules of NADH donate their electrons to the ETC.
Is the following statement true or false? Explain.
The citric acid cycle can operate in both aerobic and anaerobic conditions.