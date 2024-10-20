Which statements about chemiosmotic theory, proton gradient, and ATP synthesis are incorrect?

i. The chemiosmotic theory proposes that the energy from electron transport is used to create a proton gradient across the mitochondrial membrane, which drives ATP synthesis.

ii. The chemiosmotic theory claims that ATP synthesis occurs through the direct coupling of the electron transport chain to ATP production without involving a proton gradient.

iii. In the chemiosmotic theory, the enzyme ATP synthase uses the energy from the proton gradient to synthesize ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate.

iv. The chemiosmotic theory suggests that the proton gradient is created by the direct transfer of electrons from NADH and FADH₂ to ATP synthase.