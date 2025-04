21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy / The Citric Acid Cycle / Problem 4

Which of the following reactions in the citric acid cycle involve the removal of carbon dioxide? (Select all that apply.)

I. Conversion of citrate to isocitrate.

II. Conversion of isocitrate to α-ketoglutarate.

III. Conversion of α-ketoglutarate to succinyl-CoA.

IV. Conversion of succinate to fumarate.