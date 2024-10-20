GOB Chemistry
The oxidized coenzymes NAD+ and FAD, essential for the citric acid cycle, are regenerated through electron transport, which needs oxygen.
The citric acid cycle directly consumes oxygen to produce energy-rich molecules needed for cellular respiration in mitochondria.
The citric acid cycle produces NADH and FADH2, which require oxygen to be synthesized into ATP directly via electron transport.
Oxygen is required to convert acetyl-CoA into carbon dioxide and water during the citric acid cycle for energy release.