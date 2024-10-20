Skip to main content
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids - Part 2 of 2
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids / Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids / Problem 13

Classify each of the given solids as molecular, ionic, or atomic: Br2(s), SO2(s), MgCl2(s), Cu(s)

