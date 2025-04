8. Gases, Liquids and Solids / Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) / Problem 4

What are the percent compositions of each gas in a vessel at 34°C and 1.50 atm if the vessel contains the following: P He = 655 mmHg, P Xe = 194 mmHg, P Ar = 120 mmHg, and P Kr = 171 mmHg?