8. Gases, Liquids and Solids - Part 2 of 2
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids / Gas Stoichiometry / Problem 6
Injecting gaseous urea into the combustion mixture reduces NO, which decreases NO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion. The reaction is shown below:
2 CO(NH2)2 (g) + 4 NO (g) + O2 (g) → 4 N2 (g) + 2 CO2 (g) + 4 H2O (g)
Consider a vehicle that produces an exhaust with a flow rate of 3.25 L/s at 598 K, the partial pressure of NO is 15.6 torr. Calculate the mass of urea required to react with the NO produced from 10 hours of driving.
Learn this concept