Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A 500 mL vessel contains a mixture of neon gas and chlorine gas (Cl2). The total pressure of the mixture at 28.0°C is 745 mmHg. Calculate the partial pressure of chlorine if neon has a partial pressure of 148 mmHg.
Consider a reaction of 6.3 mol Al with excess HCl:
2 Al (s) + 6 HCl (ℓ) → 2 AlCl3 (s) + 3 H2 (g)
Calculate the partial pressure of the H2 produced in a vessel with a volume of 10 L at 360 K
The solubility of hydrazine (N2H4) in water is 2.82 g/mL at 25°C and 760 mmHg. Illustrate how hydrazine and water can form a hydrogen bond.
Acetaldehyde, CH3CHO, has a normal boiling point of 20.2 ºC.
Based on the figure below, identify whether Acetaldehyde or ethanol will have a higher vapor pressure.
Identify the number of molecular solids among the compounds below.
GaSb; Cu; FeO3; CaO2; glass; sapphire; rust; methane; benzene; Teflon.
Formic acid (CH2O2) is widely used in rubber industries as a coagulant agent. A sample of liquid CH2O2 with a temperature of 30.95°C was added to 30.50 g solid CH2O2 at a temperature of 8.300°C. After some time, all of the solids melted, and the temperature of the liquid dropped to 8.300°C. Using the following data: Melting point = 8.300°C, ΔHfus, CH2O2 = 275.5 J/g, and cCH2O2, liq = 2.151 J/g•°C, how many grams of liquid CH2O2 were in the sample?
When 8.0 g of propanol (C3H7OH) is added to 8.0 g of ethanol (CH3CH2OH), which of these compounds would be classified as a solvent?
a) propanol
b) ethanol
c) both
d) neither
Which of the following shows the solutes arranged from least soluble to most soluble in water?
How many milliliters of HCl are needed to prepare 355 mL of a titration mixture for detecting residual chlorine in water analysis that is 10.0% (v/v) HCl solution?
A chemist added 375 mL of 4.2 x 10-3 mM silver(II) oxide, AgO, solution to a flask. Determine the mass in micrograms of AgO the chemist has added to the flask. Express your answer to 2 sig figs.
Identify the solution that will have the greatest concentration of hydroxide ions.
Water standards set that the maximum contaminant levels (MCL) of mercury and cadmium in water are 0.002 mg/kg and 0.005 mg/kg, respectively. What are these values in parts per million (ppm) and indicate the maximum level of each contaminant (in mg) in 200 g of water?
In diagram 3, all the solute has dissolved. Determine whether heating or cooling has caused the change from diagrams 2 to 1.
Explain how high pressure allows for the successful production of sparkling water. Note that the solubility of carbon dioxide in water is 0.169 g/100 mL at standard temperature and pressure (1 atm, 25 °C).
At a Ne partial pressure of 1.0 atm, the solubility of Ne in water is 4.83 × 10–4 M at 15 °C and 4.42 × 10–4 M at 30 °C. Suppose that Ne is dissolved in 2.0 L water at 15 °C. Calculate the mass of Ne lost if the temperature is increased to 30 °C.
Determine the amount of water needed to add to 20.3 mL of a 2.78 M iron (III) chloride, FeCl3, stock solution to make a 2.50 M solution.
What mass of KCl is required In order to precipitate the silver ions from 30.0 mL of 0.350 M AgNO3 solution?
Which of the following is true about a solution when it contains 7.2 mEq/L of Fe3+?
Molality from weight percent: Calculate the molality of an aqueous solution that is 18.0.0% KCl.
To prevent water in an engine's cooling system from freezing, antifreeze is used as an additive in automotive fluids. The added antifreeze lowers the freezing point of water. Dyes are also added to antifreeze. Why?
The boiling point of ethanol is 68.0 °C and has a boiling elevation constant (Kb) of 0.374 °C/m. Calculate the new boiling point if 5.25 moles of CaCl2 (i = 2.2) is added to 6556 mL of ethanol. The density of ethanol is 1.26 g/mL.
Lactic acid partially dissociates according to this following equation: CH3CH(OH)COOH(aq) ⇌ H+(aq) + CH3CH(OH)COO–(aq). A solution is formed by dissolving 1.50 mol of lactic acid in 1.00 kg water, where 1.00% of lactic acid dissociates to ions. Calculate the freezing point of the solution, given that Kf for water is 1.86 ºC/m.
When water evaporates, what will happen to the osmotic pressure of an aqueous solution?