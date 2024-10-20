GOB Chemistry 1 Final - Part 2 of 3
SAMPLE
Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids / Heating and Cooling Curves / Problem 6
Formic acid (CH2O2) is widely used in rubber industries as a coagulant agent. A sample of liquid CH2O2 with a temperature of 30.95°C was added to 30.50 g solid CH2O2 at a temperature of 8.300°C. After some time, all of the solids melted, and the temperature of the liquid dropped to 8.300°C. Using the following data: Melting point = 8.300°C, ΔHfus, CH2O2 = 275.5 J/g, and cCH2O2, liq = 2.151 J/g•°C, how many grams of liquid CH2O2 were in the sample?
Learn this concept