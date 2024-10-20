Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry 1 Final - Part 2 of 3
SAMPLE

Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:

or

8. Gases, Liquids and Solids / Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties / Problem 4

Acetaldehyde, CH3CHO, has a normal boiling point of 20.2 ºC.
Based on the figure below, identify whether Acetaldehyde or ethanol will have a higher vapor pressure.
Graph comparing vapor pressures of acetaldehyde and ethanol against temperature.

Learn this concept