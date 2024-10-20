GOB Chemistry 1 Final - Part 2 of 3
SAMPLE
Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
9. Solutions / Parts per Million (ppm) / Problem 12
Water standards set that the maximum contaminant levels (MCL) of mercury and cadmium in water are 0.002 mg/kg and 0.005 mg/kg, respectively. What are these values in parts per million (ppm) and indicate the maximum level of each contaminant (in mg) in 200 g of water?
Learn this concept