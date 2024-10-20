GOB Chemistry 1 Final - Part 2 of 3
SAMPLE
Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids / Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) / Problem 1
A 500 mL vessel contains a mixture of neon gas and chlorine gas (Cl2). The total pressure of the mixture at 28.0°C is 745 mmHg. Calculate the partial pressure of chlorine if neon has a partial pressure of 148 mmHg.
Learn this concept