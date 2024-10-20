Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
The mass of a product from the same chemical reaction has a known weight of 5.20 g. Three groups measured the product. The recorded values are 5.70 g, 5.72 g, and, 5.74 g. The values of the group are ____.
The following statement is TRUE
Which of the following statements is correct?
Classify the following change as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition: Pure liquid acetic acid becomes a glacier-like mass when the temperature of the room is lowered to and maintained at 16 °C.
Identify the change of state that has the correct description.
Select a chemical property of uranium:
Does the following statement describe a physical or chemical property? Butane liquid becomes gas as it escapes a lighter.
Select the extensive property
Determine the temperature reading at which the Fahrenheit and Celsius thermometers are the same.
Provide the scientific notation of 995,000,000.
From time to time, veterinary clinics encounter a number of pets and record several measurements. Write the name and type of measurement indicated by the measurement 28.80 kg on a pet booklet.
An insulated container with a volume of 250.0 cm3 is used for storing a gas sample. What is the volume of the container in liters?
Select the exact numbers from the following:
(a) the mass of a black ballpen
(b) the average height of buildings around the park
(c) the number of liters in a cubic feet of water
(d) the number of employee in an office
(e) the mass of a soda can
Below are zoomed-in portions of the pipette from which a solution is being delivered, with figure (a) showing the initial volume level and figure (b) showing the volume level after delivering the liquid. Determine the correct volume reading (in mL) before and after dispensing the solution. Find the volume of the solution delivered.
Calculate the value of the expression: 5 × (–3) + 8 = ______
Determine from the following choices which correctly show the equality and conversion factor/s for 500 mg of Tranexamic acid per 5 mL solution.
A kilogram of apples costs 710.88 yen in Japan. Calculate the price of a pound of apples in dollars if the exchange rate is 131.40 yen/dollar.
240. mg/dL is considered to be a high concentration of cholesterol in the blood serum for a normal adult. Calculate the grams of cholesterol circulating in a person with a blood volume of 6.10 L.
The density of plasma, the liquid portion of the human blood, is 1.035 g/mL. Calculate the specific gravity of plasma.
Thin cylinders are cut from a large cylinder that is 350.0 mm in diameter, 1.000 m in length, and has a density of 0.9800 g/cm3. How many thin cylinders can be cut from a large cylinder if each is 0.6500 mm high and has a diameter of 350.0 mm? What is the mass of each thin cylinder?
What are the charges of protons, neutrons, and electrons?
Identify the element that "X" represents in 7232X.
The chemical symbol of the element is represented by X in the hypothetical atoms listed below:
Identify which hypothetical atoms have equal mass numbers.
a. Determine the number of protons, neutrons, and electrons in a neutral iodine-127 atom.
b. The ion S2– has _____ protons and _____ electrons.
c. What isotope has 17 protons and 18 neutrons? Write the element's name followed by a hyphen and the mass number (e.g. carbon–13).
d. Identify the element represented in the following expression: 7533X? Write the element's chemical symbol.