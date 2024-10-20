GOB Chemistry 1 Midterm - Part 1 of 5
1. Matter and Measurements / Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements / Problem 14
Below are zoomed-in portions of the pipette from which a solution is being delivered, with figure (a) showing the initial volume level and figure (b) showing the volume level after delivering the liquid. Determine the correct volume reading (in mL) before and after dispensing the solution. Find the volume of the solution delivered.
