GOB Chemistry 1 Midterm - Part 1 of 5
SAMPLE
Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
1. Matter and Measurements / Significant Figures (Simplified) / Problem 13
Select the exact numbers from the following:
(a) the mass of a black ballpen
(b) the average height of buildings around the park
(c) the number of liters in a cubic feet of water
(d) the number of employee in an office
(e) the mass of a soda can
Learn this concept