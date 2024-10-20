GOB Chemistry 1 Midterm - Part 1 of 5
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table / Ions (Simplified) / Problem 24
a. Determine the number of protons, neutrons, and electrons in a neutral iodine-127 atom.
b. The ion S2– has _____ protons and _____ electrons.
c. What isotope has 17 protons and 18 neutrons? Write the element's name followed by a hyphen and the mass number (e.g. carbon–13).
d. Identify the element represented in the following expression: 7533X? Write the element's chemical symbol.
