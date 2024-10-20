GOB Chemistry 1 Midterm - Part 1 of 5
SAMPLE
Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
1. Matter and Measurements / Density of Geometric Objects / Problem 20
Thin cylinders are cut from a large cylinder that is 350.0 mm in diameter, 1.000 m in length, and has a density of 0.9800 g/cm3. How many thin cylinders can be cut from a large cylinder if each is 0.6500 mm high and has a diameter of 350.0 mm? What is the mass of each thin cylinder?
Learn this concept