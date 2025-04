7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium / Le Chatelier's Principle / Problem 5

Consider the following gas-phase reaction:

H 2 (g) + Br 2 (g) ⇌ 2 HBr(g); ΔH = –72.6 kJ

If the temperature changes, which reaction characteristics will be affected?





I. Equilibrium concentrations

II. Equilibrium constant