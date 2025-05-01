Strong Acid Substance that fully dissociates in water, producing only ions and leaving no original molecules; products are highly favored.

Weak Acid Substance that partially dissociates in water, resulting in a mixture where most remains unreacted; reactants are favored.

Strong Base Compound that completely dissociates in water, yielding only ions and no remaining original substance; products dominate.

Weak Base Compound that only partially dissociates in water, with most of the substance remaining in its original form; reactants dominate.

Electrolyte Substance that produces ions in water, enabling electrical conductivity; strength depends on degree of dissociation.

Dissociation Process where a compound separates into ions in water, determining the strength of acids and bases.