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Strong Acid Substance that fully dissociates in water, producing only ions and leaving no original molecules; products are highly favored. Weak Acid Substance that partially dissociates in water, resulting in a mixture where most remains unreacted; reactants are favored. Strong Base Compound that completely dissociates in water, yielding only ions and no remaining original substance; products dominate. Weak Base Compound that only partially dissociates in water, with most of the substance remaining in its original form; reactants dominate. Electrolyte Substance that produces ions in water, enabling electrical conductivity; strength depends on degree of dissociation. Dissociation Process where a compound separates into ions in water, determining the strength of acids and bases. Conjugate Base Species formed when an acid donates a proton; its strength is inversely related to the original acid's strength. Conjugate Acid Species formed when a base accepts a proton; its strength is inversely related to the original base's strength. Affinity for Protons Tendency of a substance to attract and accept H+ ions; higher values indicate stronger bases or conjugate bases. Hydronium Ion Ion formed when water accepts a proton, represented as H3O+; central to acid-base reactions in water. Product Side Side of a chemical equation where ions or new substances are formed; highly favored in strong acid/base reactions. Reactant Side Side of a chemical equation where original substances remain; highly favored in weak acid/base reactions. Inverse Relationship Concept where increasing the strength of an acid or base results in a weaker conjugate partner, and vice versa. Group 1A Metal Hydroxide Compound formed from alkali metals and hydroxide ions, known for complete dissociation and strong basicity. Partial Ionization Condition where only a fraction of molecules separate into ions in solution, characteristic of weak acids and bases.
Acid and Base Strength definitions
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