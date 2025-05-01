What is the main difference between strong and weak electrolytes in terms of dissociation in water? Strong electrolytes completely dissociate in water, while weak electrolytes only partially dissociate.

How does hydrochloric acid (HCl) behave when dissolved in water? HCl fully dissociates, producing H3O+ and Cl- ions, with the reaction favoring the product side.

What happens to hydrocyanic acid (HCN) when it is dissolved in water? HCN only partially dissociates, resulting in a mixture where most of the acid remains unreacted.

What is the behavior of sodium hydroxide (NaOH) in water? NaOH completely dissociates into Na+ and OH- ions, with no original NaOH molecules remaining.

How does ammonia (NH3) act as a base in water? NH3 partially dissociates, forming a low percentage of NH4+ and OH- ions, with most NH3 remaining as reactant.

What is the relationship between acid strength and its conjugate base? Strong acids have weak conjugate bases, while weak acids have relatively strong conjugate bases.