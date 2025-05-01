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Acid and Base Strength quiz

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  • What is the main difference between strong and weak electrolytes in terms of dissociation in water?
    Strong electrolytes completely dissociate in water, while weak electrolytes only partially dissociate.
  • How does hydrochloric acid (HCl) behave when dissolved in water?
    HCl fully dissociates, producing H3O+ and Cl- ions, with the reaction favoring the product side.
  • What happens to hydrocyanic acid (HCN) when it is dissolved in water?
    HCN only partially dissociates, resulting in a mixture where most of the acid remains unreacted.
  • What is the behavior of sodium hydroxide (NaOH) in water?
    NaOH completely dissociates into Na+ and OH- ions, with no original NaOH molecules remaining.
  • How does ammonia (NH3) act as a base in water?
    NH3 partially dissociates, forming a low percentage of NH4+ and OH- ions, with most NH3 remaining as reactant.
  • What is the relationship between acid strength and its conjugate base?
    Strong acids have weak conjugate bases, while weak acids have relatively strong conjugate bases.
  • How do strong acids and bases relate to their affinity for protons?
    Strong acids readily donate protons, and strong bases readily accept protons.
  • Name three common strong acids from Group 7A elements.
    HI, HBr, and HCl are strong acids from Group 7A elements.
  • Which Group 1A metal hydroxides are considered strong bases?
    LiOH, KOH, and NaOH are strong bases from Group 1A metals.
  • Which Group 2A metal hydroxides are strong bases?
    Calcium, strontium, and barium hydroxides are strong bases from Group 2A.
  • What is the effect of a weak base’s affinity for protons?
    Weak bases have a low affinity for protons and only partially dissociate in water.
  • How does the reaction arrow direction indicate acid or base strength?
    A longer arrow pointing to reactants indicates weak acids or bases, as reactants are favored.
  • What is the rule of thumb regarding conjugate bases of strong acids?
    The stronger the acid, the weaker its conjugate base.
  • What happens to the conjugate acid when the base is strong?
    A strong base will have a weak conjugate acid, which less readily donates protons.
  • How does a weak acid’s conjugate base compare in strength?
    A weak acid has a relatively strong conjugate base, which more readily accepts protons.