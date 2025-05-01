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What is the main difference between strong and weak electrolytes in terms of dissociation in water? Strong electrolytes completely dissociate in water, while weak electrolytes only partially dissociate. How does hydrochloric acid (HCl) behave when dissolved in water? HCl fully dissociates, producing H3O+ and Cl- ions, with the reaction favoring the product side. What happens to hydrocyanic acid (HCN) when it is dissolved in water? HCN only partially dissociates, resulting in a mixture where most of the acid remains unreacted. What is the behavior of sodium hydroxide (NaOH) in water? NaOH completely dissociates into Na+ and OH- ions, with no original NaOH molecules remaining. How does ammonia (NH3) act as a base in water? NH3 partially dissociates, forming a low percentage of NH4+ and OH- ions, with most NH3 remaining as reactant. What is the relationship between acid strength and its conjugate base? Strong acids have weak conjugate bases, while weak acids have relatively strong conjugate bases. How do strong acids and bases relate to their affinity for protons? Strong acids readily donate protons, and strong bases readily accept protons. Name three common strong acids from Group 7A elements. HI, HBr, and HCl are strong acids from Group 7A elements. Which Group 1A metal hydroxides are considered strong bases? LiOH, KOH, and NaOH are strong bases from Group 1A metals. Which Group 2A metal hydroxides are strong bases? Calcium, strontium, and barium hydroxides are strong bases from Group 2A. What is the effect of a weak base’s affinity for protons? Weak bases have a low affinity for protons and only partially dissociate in water. How does the reaction arrow direction indicate acid or base strength? A longer arrow pointing to reactants indicates weak acids or bases, as reactants are favored. What is the rule of thumb regarding conjugate bases of strong acids? The stronger the acid, the weaker its conjugate base. What happens to the conjugate acid when the base is strong? A strong base will have a weak conjugate acid, which less readily donates protons. How does a weak acid’s conjugate base compare in strength? A weak acid has a relatively strong conjugate base, which more readily accepts protons.
Acid and Base Strength quiz
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