Strong Acids and Strong Bases are classified as Strong Electrolytes. While Weak Acids and Bases are Weak Electrolytes.
Stronger the acid, weaker the conjugate base.
Weaker the acid, stronger the conjugate base.
Which of the following is the strongest base?
Which of the following bases will have the weakest conjugate acid?
Which of the following aqueous species will contain mostly reactants?
Determine [OH–] in each base solution. If the base is weak, indicate the value that [OH–] is less than.
Predict the direction of the following reaction:
HC2H3O2 (aq) + H2O (liq) ______________ H3O+ (aq) + C2H3O2– (aq)