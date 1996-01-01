Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Acids and Bases

Acid and Base Strength

Next Topic

Strong Acids and Strong Bases are classified as Strong Electrolytes. While Weak Acids and Bases are Weak Electrolytes.

Understanding Acid and Base Strength

1

concept

Acid and Base Strength Concept 1

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Acid and Base Strength Concept 2

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
3

example

Acid and Base Strength Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4

concept

Acid and Base Strength Concept 3

clock
50s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Stronger the acid, weaker the conjugate base.

Content
5

concept

Acid and Base Strength Concept 4

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Weaker the acid, stronger the conjugate base.

Content
6

example

Acid and Base Strength Example 2

clock
42s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
7
Problem

Which of the following is the strongest base?

8
Problem

Which of the following bases will have the weakest conjugate acid?

9
Problem

Which of the following aqueous species will contain mostly reactants?

10
Problem

Determine [OH] in each base solution. If the base is weak, indicate the value that [OH] is less than.

Was this helpful ?
0
11
Problem

Predict the direction of the following reaction:

HC2H3O2 (aq)  +  H2O (liq)  ______________   H3O+ (aq)  +  C2H3O2 (aq)

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.